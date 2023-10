Corporate Deal

Pfingsten is pleased to announce the closing of its sixth investment fund, Pfingsten Fund VI, with total capital commitments of $435 million. Pfingsten, which is based in Chicago, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Nicholas Hemmingsen, Christopher Odell, Adam Parks and Katie St. Peters.

October 20, 2023, 12:42 PM

