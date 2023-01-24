Corporate Deal

Providence Equity Partners has acquired a multi-decade lease for nine marquee billboards in Times Square from Universal Branding Group (UBG). Simultaneously, Providence has entered into an agreement with Outfront Media Inc., a Providence portfolio company, where Outfront will operate the billboards on Providence’s behalf. Financial terms were not disclosed. Providence Equity was represented by Davis & Gilbert and a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Michael Diz. UBG was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Outfront, which is based in New York, was counseled by Duane Morris.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 24, 2023, 12:34 PM