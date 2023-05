Corporate Deal

Mindtickle announced that it has acquired digital sales room Enable US in a deal guided by O'Melveny & Myers. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Mindtickle was advised by an O'Melveny & Myers team led by partner David Makarechian. Counsel information for Enable Us, which is based in Oakland, California, was not immediately available.

May 04, 2023

