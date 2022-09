Corporate Deal

Quad-C Management Inc. announced that it has placed a majority investment in Synoptek, a business and digital technology consulting firm. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlottesville, Virginia-based Quad-C was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Andrew Herman. Counsel information for Synoptek, based in Irvine, California, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 28, 2022, 8:44 AM