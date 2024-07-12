Corporate Deal

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire Heroux-Devtek, an aircraft landing gear and hydraulic designer and developer, for 1.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1 billion). The transaction, announced July 11, is expected to close before the end of the corporation's current fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity was advised by Stikeman Elliott and Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Washington D.C.-based partners David Brown and Victoria VanStekelenburg. Heroux-Devtek, which is based in Longueuil, Canada, was represented by a Fasken Martineau DuMoulin team and Hogan Lovells.

Investment Firms

July 12, 2024, 4:37 PM