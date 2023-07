Corporate Deal

AEA Investors has agreed to acquire a majority stake in automation platform SCIO Automation Holding GmbH from Quadriga Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Quadriga Capital was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Frankfurt partner Leif U. Schrader. New York-based AEA Investors was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The team was led by corporate partners Arend von Riegen and Tim Wilmot.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 10:38 AM

