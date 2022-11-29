Corporate Deal

The Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for approximately 13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10 billion). The transaction, announced Nov. 29, is expected to close in late 2023. Toronto-based Royal Bank of Canada is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Blake, Cassels & Graydon; and Allen & Overy. The Wachtell Lipton team is led by partners Edward D. Herlihy and Jacob A. Kling. Counsel information for HSBC Bank Canada, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 8:32 AM