WhiteWater Midstream, I Squared Capital, MPLX LP and Enbridge announced a joint venture agreement on Tuesday to combine the Whistler Pipeline and Rio Bravo Pipeline project. The transaction, announced March 26, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. ISQ Whistler Holdings, a portfolio company of WhiteWater and I Squared, was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Shamus Crosby, Breen Haire and Katy Lukaszewski. Counsel information for MPLX and Enbridge was not immediately available.

March 27, 2024, 10:31 AM

