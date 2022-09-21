Corporate Deal

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has agreed to acquire cybersecurity platform Reposify Ltd. in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that includes partners William Curran, Emily Roberts and Veronica Wissel. Counsel information for San Francisco-based Reposify Ltd. was not immediately available.

