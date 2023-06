Corporate Deal

GrowthCurve Capital has acquired Netchex, a provider of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software, from affiliates of Primus Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based GrowthCurve was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Netchex was represented by Goodwin Procter. Counsel information for Primus Capital was not immediately available.

