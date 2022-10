Corporate Deal

General Atlantic has agreed to acquire global investment management firm Iron Park Capital Partners in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Oct. 26, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic is advised by Paul Weiss. Iron Park, which is also based in New York, is represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

Investment Firms

October 27, 2022, 8:50 AM