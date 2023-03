Corporate Deal

Fujitsu announced a 432 million euros ($459 million) voluntary public takeover bid for GK Software SE, a cloud-based software provider for the retail industry. Tokyo-based Fujitsu is advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by Berlin-based corporate partners Dr. Dirk Besse and Dr. Sebastian Schwalme. GK Software, which is based in Germany, is represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Technology

March 03, 2023, 9:16 AM