Corporate Deal

Google and EDPR NA Distributed Generation LLC announced the signing of a framework agreement on Monday to support more than 80 solar PV projects, benefiting over 250,000 low-to-moderate income communities. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based EDPR NA was counseled by a Baker Botts team including partners Emil Barth and Ellen Friedman. Counsel information for Google was not immediately available.

Technology

April 25, 2023, 7:25 AM

nature of claim: /