Corporate Deal

White & Case has advised Ahlstrom Group in connection with its agreement to divest its interest in and sell the Stenay paper mill to Germany-based investment fund Accursia Capital. The transaction, announced Aug. 25, is expected to be completed by the end of Sept. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. The White & Case team led by partner Jean Paszkudzki. Counsel information for Accursia was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 30, 2023, 11:38 AM

