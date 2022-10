Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled BofA Securities, Jefferies, SVB Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities, acting as the underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at $600 million. The issuance was announced on Oct. 26 by San Carlos, California-based vaccine innovation company Vaxcyte Inc. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Bay Area-based partner Brian Cuneo.

October 26, 2022, 11:34 AM