Corporate Deal

Societe Familiale d'Investissements SA has placed a 400 million euro ($427 million) investment in Tikehau Capital Advisors. Luxembourg-based Societe Familiale was advised by Bredin Prat. Tikehau Capital, which is based in Paris, was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team.

Investment Firms

February 17, 2023, 10:45 AM