SilverBox Corp IV, a blank check company, filed with the SEC on June 18 for a $200 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by Paul Hastings and Maples and Calder LLP. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Jonathan Ko. The underwriters, led by Santander US Capital Markets, were represented by A&O Shearman.

June 20, 2024, 3:22 PM

