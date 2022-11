Corporate Deal

Investment firm Integrum announced the sale of MerchantE, an e-commerce payment processing platform, to digital payments processor Opn. Financial terms were not disclosed. Integrum was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Michael Chao, Jessica Cohen, Peter Guryan, Marni Lerner, David Rubinsky, Adam Shapiro and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Opn, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 8:39 AM