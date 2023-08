Corporate Deal

EnCap Energy Transition and Apollo Infrastructure Funds have agreed to sell Broad Reach Power, a battery storage company, to French multinational utility company ENGIE for $1 billion. Apollo was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by corporate partners Adam Larson and Cyril Jones. Counsel information for EnCap Investments and Engie was not immediately available.

August 25, 2023, 4:41 PM

