Corporate Deal

Insurance company Marsh & McLennan was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt offering valued at $1 billion. Underwriters for the issuance, including Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase and RBC Capital Markets, were counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Banking & Financial Services

February 15, 2024, 12:46 PM

