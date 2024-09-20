Corporate Deal

Cinven has agreed to sell its indirect minority stake in medical diagnostic services firm SYNLAB to Labcorp for approximately $140 million euros ($156 million). The transaction, announced Sept. 17, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. London-based Cinven was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Dr. Ben Leyendecker and Dr. Christoph Jerger. Counsel information for Laboratory Corp., which is based in Burlington, North Carolina, was not immediately available.

Health Care

September 20, 2024, 8:37 AM