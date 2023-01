Corporate Deal

NorthStar Group, a portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Co., announced that it has completed its acquisition of coal ash provider Trans Ash Inc. in a deal guided by Jones Day and Keating, Muething & Klekamp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Singapore-based NorthStar was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Andrew Levine. Trans Ash Inc. was represented by a Keating Muething team.

January 16, 2023, 11:23 AM