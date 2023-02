Corporate Deal

Nana, an e-grocery delivery platform, has secured $133 million in a Series C funding round led by Kingdom Holding Co. and Uni Ventures, with participation from Sultan Holding, Red Diamond Co. and other investors. Saudi Arabia-based Nana was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Eyad Latif.

February 08, 2023, 8:31 AM