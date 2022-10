Corporate Deal

Asset management firm Mubadala Capital announced that it has acquired AOG LLC d/b/a TruFood Manufacturing, a nutrition and protein bar manufacturer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Abu Dhabi, UAE-based Mubadala Capital was advised by a Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team. Pittsburgh-based TruFood Manufacturing was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by Chicago-based partners Laurence Bronska and Jarrett Szczesny.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 19, 2022, 8:32 AM