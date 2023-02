Corporate Deal

Spotify announced that it has sold Playaway Products, a pre-loaded audiobook player, to Penguin Random House Audio, a division of Penguin Random House. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based Spotify was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Howard Ellin and Christopher Barlow. Counsel information for Penguin, based in New York, was not immediately available.

Internet & Social Media

February 02, 2023, 9:26 AM