Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins represented Sixth Street Partners in its investment in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Financial terms were not disclosed. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Kendall Johnson and Frank Saviano. Counsel information for NWSL was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 05, 2023, 10:54 AM

