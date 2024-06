Corporate Deal

Deutsche Private Equity has agreed to place an investment in TKD Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich-based Deutsche is advised by Guett Olk Feldhaus. TKD was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team including partners Patrick Cichy, Alexander Glos and Merit Olthoff. Hogan Lovells represented Deloitte, which acted as financial adviser to Deutsche.

Business Services

June 28, 2024, 1:09 PM