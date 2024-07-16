Corporate Deal

Partior, a fintech company with global unified ledger-based interbank rails for real-time clearing and settlement, has secured $60 million from investors including J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., Jump Trading LLC, Peak XV Partners, Standard Chartered PLC, Temasek Holdings Limited and Valor Capital Group. The investor group was advised by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team led by Matt Squires and Vanessa Jacob Heck. Counsel information wasn't immediately available for Partior.

Banking & Financial Services

July 16, 2024, 3:13 PM