Corporate Deal

Unifund Group, a consumer debt-focused data science and analytics company, is going public via SPAC merger with Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Unifund Financial Technologies Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $232 million. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Cincinnati-based Unifund Group was represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. Everest Consolidator, which is based in Newport Beach, California, was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Ryan Maierson. Baker Botts represented Seaport Global, which acted as the financial adviser to Everest.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 9:55 AM

