Corporate Deal

Chesapeake Energy has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets in South Texas to SilverBow Resources Inc. for $700 million. Houston-based SilverBow was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Vinson & Elkins. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Stephen Olson. The Vinson & Elkins team included partner James Longhofer. Counsel information for Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy was not immediately available.

Energy

August 15, 2023, 3:56 PM

