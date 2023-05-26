Corporate Deal

Personal care company Combe Inc. has agreed to acquire the ASTROGLIDE lubricant brand and its parent company BioFilm Inc. from the Wray family. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced May 25, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023. White Plains, New York-based Combe was advised by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson led by partners Michael Alter and Steven Epstein. Counsel information for BioFilm and the Wray family and was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 12:18 PM

nature of claim: /