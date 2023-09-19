Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to sell its stake in GreenCollar Group, an environmental markets project development company, to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in a deal guided by Gilbert + Tobin and Baker McKenzie. The transaction, announced Sept. 18, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. KKR & Co. was represented by a Gilbert + Tobin team. Ontario Teachers’ Pension, based in Toronto, was advised by Baker McKenzie.

