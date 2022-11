Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Genstar Capital has placed a significant investment in aircraft maintenance support provider Jet Support Services Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Genstar was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that includes partners Tristan Brown, Jessica Cohen, Peter Guryan, Michael Kaplan, Etienne Renaudeau and Benjamin Rippeon. Kirkland & Ellis represented GTCR, Jet Support's existing investor. Counsel information for Jet Support, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

November 15, 2022, 8:25 AM