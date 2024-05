Corporate Deal

Arcline Investment Management, a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced the sale of its portfolio company Voltyx, to Asplundh Tree Expert LLC in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis; Fredrikson & Byron and Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arcline was represented by Fredrikson & Byron and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Rodin Hai-Jew. Willow Grove, Pennsylvania-based Asplundh was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

