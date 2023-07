Corporate Deal

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to acquire the bile acid product portfolio business of Travere Therapeutics Inc. for $445 million. The transaction, announced July 17, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Foster City, California-based Mirum Pharmaceuticals was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partners Branden Berns and Ryan Murr. Travere, which is based in San Diego, was represented by a Cooley team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 18, 2023, 10:02 AM

