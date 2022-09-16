Corporate Deal

Specialty finance companies Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. and Oaktree Strategic Income II Inc. have announced plans to merge in a deal guided by several of law firms. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Los Angeles-based Oaktree Specialty is counseled by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young and Kirkland & Ellis. Oaktree Strategic Income, also based in Los Angeles, is represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners William Farrar and Melissa Sawyer. Oaktree Strategic is also advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

Banking & Financial Services

September 16, 2022, 8:57 AM