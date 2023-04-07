Corporate Deal

GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP, both owners and operators of liquefied natural gas carriers, have agreed to merge. GasLog Ltd. will acquire all of the outstanding common units of GasLog Partners not beneficially owned by GasLog for overall consideration of $8.65 per common unit in cash. The transaction, announced April 6, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Piraeus, Greece-based GasLog Ltd. was advised by Cozen O'Connor and a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team that included partners Jin-kyu Baek and Andrew Elken. Richard, Layton & Finger provided counsel for the conflicts committee of the board of directors of GasLog Partners. Counsel information for Piraeus, Greece-based GasLog Partners was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

April 07, 2023, 7:45 AM

