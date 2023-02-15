Corporate Deal

Waters Corp. has agreed to purchase Wyatt Technology, a manufacturer of laser light scattering hardware, for $1.4 billion in an all-cash deal. The transaction, announced Feb. 15, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters Corp. was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Allie Wein and Daniel Wolf. Wyatt Technology, which is based in Santa Barbara, California, was represented by Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro.

February 15, 2023, 12:46 PM