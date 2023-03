Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Lincoln Road Global Management has acquired landscaping and lawn care services provider Zodega Landscaping in a deal guided by Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based Lincoln Road was advised by a Holland & Knight team led by partners David Barkus, Omari Sealy, Kimberly Thibault and Keith Sambur. Counsel information for Zodega, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

