Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings counseled Chongqing Hongjiu Fruit Co. Ltd., a fruit and vegetable wholesale distributor, in a 561 million hong kong dollar ($72 million) initial global offering and listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Paul Hastings team is led by partners Chaobo Fan, Raymond Li and Vincent Wang.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 06, 2022, 9:12 AM