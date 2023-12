Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell is guiding Shenzhen, China-based HighTide Therapeutics Inc. in an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Davis Polk team was led by partners Yang Chu and Xuelin Wang. Shearman & Sterling partners Larry Crouch, Kyungwon Lee and Wanda Woo are representing the IPO's underwriters, led by Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited and UBS Group.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 28, 2023, 2:59 PM

nature of claim: /