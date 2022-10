Corporate Deal

B. Riley Principal Investments announced that it has acquired mobile computing accessories manufacturer Targus Cayman HoldCo Ltd. for approximately $250 million. B. Riley Principal was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that included partners Mehdi Ansari, Ari Blaut, Patrick Brown, Jameson Lloyd and Juan Rodriguez. Targus Cayman, which is based in Anaheim, California, was represented by an O'Melveny & Myers team.

