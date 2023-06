Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Kelso & Co. has placed an equity investment in medical insurance billing platform Valenz Health. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Kelso was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Michael Diz and Spencer Gilbert. Counsel information for Valenz Health, which is based in Phoenix, was not immediately available.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 9:21 AM

