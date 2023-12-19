Corporate Deal

OCI Global has agreed to sell its entire stake in Iowa Fertilizer Co. to Koch AG & Energy Solutions for $3.6 billion in a deal guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Jones Day. The transaction, announced Dec. 18, is expected to close in 2024. Amsterdam-based OCI was represented by a Cleary Gottlieb team including partners Paul Imperatore and Paul Shim. Koch AG, which is based in Wichita, Kansas, was advised by Jones Day. The Jones Day team was led by partners Bryan Davis and Ashley Gullett.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2023, 10:36 AM

nature of claim: /