Corporate Deal

Airline holding group SAS AB announced that it has entered into a financing credit agreement valued at $700 million with funds managed by Apollo Global Management. SAS, which is based in Stockholm, Sweden, was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyra AB. Apollo was represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Watson Farley & Williams.