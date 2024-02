Corporate Deal

Preston Hollow Community Capital was counseled by Kutak Rock and Squire Patton Boggs in a debt offering valued at $202.5 million. Underwriters for the issuance, including JPMorgan Chase, were advised by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Ballard Spahr.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2024, 10:41 AM

nature of claim: /