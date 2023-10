Corporate Deal

Exchange Income Corp. has acquired hydronic heating systems developer DryAir Manufacturing Corp. for $60 million. Winnipeg, Canada-based Exchange Income was advised by MLT Aikins LLP. DryAir, which is based in St. Brieux, Canada, was represented by a McDougall Gauley team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2023, 10:39 AM

