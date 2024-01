Corporate Deal

Cotton Holdings announced the acquisition of disaster restoration company 24 Restore in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Cotton was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. 24 Restore, which is based in Easton, Massachusetts, was represented by a Mintz Levin team.

Construction & Engineering

January 10, 2024, 11:34 AM

