Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Aurora Capital Partners announced that it has sold product qualification testing and certification provider National Technical Systems to Element Materials Technology Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital was represented by DLA Piper LLP and a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Dora Arash, Rachel Brass, Sean Feller, Ari Lanin, Judith Lee and Daniela Stolman. Counsel information for Element Materials, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 28, 2022, 8:36 AM