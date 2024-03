Corporate Deal

Talos Energy has agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Talos Low Carbon Solutions to TotalEnergies E&P USA for approximately $148 million, including reimbursements, adjustments and retention of cash. The transaction, announced March 18, is expected to close later today. Talos was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Justin T. Stolte. Counsel information for TotalEnergies was not immediately available.

Energy

March 18, 2024, 12:42 PM

